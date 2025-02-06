MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says some fans concerned over lack of salary cap

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he is getting emails from fans concerned over the sport’s lack of a salary cap following an offseason spending spree by the Los Angeles Dodgers that sparked increased attention over the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in December 2027. Manfred says following an owners’ meeting “this is an issue that we need to be vigilant on.” He adds, ”We need to pay attention to it and need to determine whether there are things that can be done to allay those kinds of concerns and make sure we have a competitive and healthy game going forward.”

