Miura, Kihara hold on to short program lead to capture second Four Continents title

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan won the pairs event at the Four Continents figure skating competition on Friday, recapturing the title they first took home two years ago.

The 2023 world champions led after the short program and then produced a season-best score of 142.59 in the free skate to finish first with 217.32 points.

Reigning world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada were only fourth after the short program but surged into second place with a season-best 141.26 points for a total of 210.92.

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada were third with a personal-best 198.40 points to win their first ISU championship medal as a team.

Miura and Kihara’s free skate featured a level three triple twist lift, a throw triple loop and perfectly executed triple salchows.

The Japanese duo made their debut at the Four Continents five years ago at the same venue when they finished eighth.

“We had to overcome many challenges,” Kihara said. “So to be here today and win the gold medal, we are elated that we were able to accomplish this. This medal represents how far we’ve come in the past five years.”

Miura and Kihara also won the Four Continents in 2023 when it was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps’ “Ocean” program featured a triple toe-single, axel-double axel sequence, triple salchow and triple throws. They are using the Four Continents to prepare to defend their title at the March 25-30 world championships in Boston.

“We needed some kind of a breakthrough and we feel like we got it here,” Stellato-Dudek said. “At least, we know that it’s possible and we can take that with us to Boston.”

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea of the United States were second after the short program but dropped to fourth place after several errors.

Local favorite Kim Chae-yeon was first after the women’s short program.

Kim landed a double axel, a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and a triple flip to score 74.02 points to finish ahead of defending champion Mone Chiba of Japan who was second with 71.20.

Sarah Everhardt of the U.S. was third with 67.36 points, edging compatriot Alysa Liu who was fourth with 67.09.

