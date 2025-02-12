Mitchell Starc joins Cummins and Hazlewood on the sidelines for Australia at the Champions Trophy

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy to leave Australia without any of its three front-line fast bowlers. Australia’s bid to win the cricket’s Champions Trophy for the first time since 2009 will be made with an entirely new-look pace bowling lineup after Starc withdrew Wednesday for personal reasons. The limited-overs tournament, to be played primarily in Pakistan, begins Feb. 19. Starc was the only member of Australia’s so-called big three fast bowling attack to play all seven recent tests against India and Sri Lanka. He joins captain Pat Cummins (ankle injury) and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood (side strain) on the sidelines.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.