Mitchell Robinson returns to action as Knicks lose Hukporti following left knee surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson returned to action against the Memphis Grizzlies, making his season debut following left ankle surgery. But as the 7-foot Robinson returned, New York dealt with the extended loss of reserve Ariel Hukport. The Knick announced Friday that the 6-foot-11 rookie out of Germany underwent surgery to address a left knee meniscus tear sufffered in an injury ion Wednesday’s win over Philadelphia. Robinson, in his seventh season, averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31 games. He has shot 70% from the floor in his career.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.