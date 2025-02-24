Mirra Andreeva is the first 17-year-old ranked in the WTA’s Top 10 since 2007

LONDON (AP) — Mirra Andreeva has risen to a career-best No. 9 in the rankings. That makes the Russian the first 17-year-old in the WTA’s Top 10 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007. Andreeva moved up five spots thanks to her title Saturday in Dubai. She beat past Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova there en route to becoming the youngest player to claim the trophy at a WTA 1000 tournament. Australian Open winner Madison Keys also reached a career-high ranking on Monday. She moved up to No. 5 despite not playing a match since her triumph at Melbourne Park last month.

