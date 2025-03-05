Minnesota Boys High School Basketball Rankings (FINAL RANKINGS)
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
By Minnesota Basketball News
CLASS 4A
• 1. Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1); 2. Hopkins (25-1); 3. Tartan (25-0); 4. Wayzata (22-4); 5. Shakopee (21-5); 6. Champlin Park (21-4); 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-5); 8. Apple Valley (20-6); 9. Prior Lake (20-6); 10. East Ridge (20-6).
CLASS 3A
• 1. Mankato East (25-1); 2. Alexandria (23-3); 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2); 4. Orono (19-7); 5. Totino-Grace (19-5); 6. Richfield (21-5); 7. DeLaSalle (20-5); 8. Byron (23-3); 9. Stewartville (21-5); 10. Monticello (22-4).
CLASS 2A
• 1. Albany (25-0); 2. Waseca (26-0); 3. Caledonia (24-2); 4. Breck (16-10); 5. Mora (25-1); 6. Jackson County Central (22-4); 7. Blake (22-4); 8. Minnehaha Academy (16-9); 9. St. Croix Lutheran (23-3); 10. Montevideo (21-4).
CLASS 1A
• 1. Cherry (25-1); 2. Dawson-Boyd (23-3); 3. Henning (23-3); 4. Springfield (25-2); 5. Nevis (22-4); 6. Ada-Borup West (22-5); 7. Cedar Mountain (23-3); 8. Southland (26-0); 9. Red Lake County (25-2); 10. Deer River (24-2).
