Millwall goalkeeper sent off for kicking Palace forward Mateta in the face in FA Cup game

LONDON (AP) — Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been sent off just eight minutes into an FA Cup game against Crystal Palace after a wildly reckless on Jean-Philippe Mateta that led to the forward being carried off on a stretcher. Roberts rushed outside the 18-yard box and leaped to clear a long ball but his high left-footed follow-through struck Mateta in the side of the face. Mateta remained on the ground for several minutes and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was fitted with a neck brace and carried off the field toward an ambulance.

