Millwall debutant scores to help set up FA Cup tie with Leeds

LONDON (AP) — Millwall has moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating non-league Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0. Mihailo Ivanović got the opener after half an hour and Casper De Norre added another in the second half. Then 20-year-old midfielder Ra’ess Bangura-Williams capped a dream debut with a goal 10 minutes after going on as a substitute. Millwall will face Leeds United at Elland Road.

