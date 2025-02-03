Milan signs Giménez from Feyenoord and forward could face former club next week

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has completed the purchase of Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord and the Mexico forward could face his old club next week. Giménez has been contracted to the end of June 2029. Italian media reports that the transfer fee was 30 million euros ($31 millon) plus bonuses. Giménez will likely make his debut in Wednesday’s Italian cup quarterfinal against Roma. He faces a swift return to Rotterdam as Milan visits Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout round playoffs next Wednesday. Milan adviser and former Rossoneri striker Zlatan Ibrahimović says, “He’s as strong as Ibra, on another level.” Former Milan captain Davide Calabria has joined Bologna on loan until the end of the season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.