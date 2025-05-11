Milan Iloski and Anders Dreyer score goals as San Diego beats St. Louis 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milan Iloski scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Anders Dreyer also scored a goal and San Diego FC beat St. Louis City 2-1 on Saturday night.

CJ dos Santos had four saves for San Diego.

Iloski replaced Onni Valakari in the 69th minute and then opened the scoring in the 79th, blasting a shot from the edge of the area inside the left post.

San Diego (6-4-2) has won back-to-back games, including a 5-0 win over Dallas last time that snapped a three-game losing streak in which the club allowed three goals each.

St. Louis City (2-6-4) is winless in eight consecutive games, including six losses, and has been shut out four times in that span.

Dreyer scored in the 87th, capitalizing on a St. Louis turnover and beating goalkeeper Ben Lundt to make it 2-1.

Kyle Hiebert scored for St. Louis in the first minute of stoppage time.

