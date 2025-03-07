Mikko Rantanen’s future is among the things to watch at the NHL trade deadline

The future of Mikko Rantanen is the biggest question going into the final hours before the NHL trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes could flip the point-a-game, top-line forward they acquired in late January to another contender or opt to keep him in the hopes of making a run at the Stanley Cup. The risk is the 28-year-old Finn could walk for nothing in free agency July 1. Stay or go is also a question for pending free agent Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders. The Islanders already traded Brock Nelson 15 hours before the deadline.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.