Mikko Rantanen trying to fit in with the Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — There was one thing Mikko Rantanen needed after he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes: his number. Jack Roslovic had the No. 96 for Carolina before Rantanen was acquired in a blockbuster three-team trade last week that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks. Rantanen made a deal with Roslovic for the number. It was Roslovic who set up Rantanen’s first goal with the Hurricanes during a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Rantanen says he told Roslovic he would buy him a nice watch in appreciation for his number.

