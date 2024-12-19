Mikhail Sergachev scores in OT to lift Utah over the Canucks 3-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:48 into overtime to lift the Utah Hockey Club to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah in the third period to force overtime. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves. Logan Cooley added two assists.

Danton Heinen and Dakota Joshua scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots. Quinn Hughes assisted on both goals.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah is now on a three-game winning streak.

Canucks: The overtime loss put them in a four-way tie on points (31) for first place in the Pacific Division along with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

Key moment

Schmaltz tied the game at 2-2 on a power play with 4:30 to play, after Utah trailed 2-0 earlier in the period.

Key stat

Utah won just its second game this season when trailing after the second period, improving to 2-10-3. It was Vancouver’s first loss of the season when leading after the second.

Up next

The Canucks visit the Golden Knights on Thursday, while the Utah Hockey Club will visit the Wild on Friday.

