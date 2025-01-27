Mike Thibault takes over as coach of Belgium’s national women’s basketball team

Former WNBA coach Mike Thibault is taking over Belgium’s national women’s basketball team. The 74-year-old Thibault will succeed Rachid Meziane, who is now the head coach of the Connecticut Sun. Thibault inherits a veteran squad led by Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo and Julie Allemand. He had been an assistant with USA Basketball, helping the team win gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. Thibault coached in the WNBA from 2003-22 with Connecticut and Washington before stepping aside to become the Mystics GM in 2023.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.