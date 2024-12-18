Mike Shula is back in the SEC at South Carolina after nearly two decades since Alabama fired him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mike Shula is eager to return to the Southeastern Conference as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator, nearly two decades after the former Alabama quarterback was fired as the Crimson Tide’s coach. Shula, the 59-year old son of the late NFL coaching wins leader Don Shula, was hired this week after predecessor Dowell Loggains became Appalachian State’s head coach. Shula spent this past season as an offensive analyst at South Carolina after working in the NFL since his dismissal at Alabama. He is hopeful the 14th-ranked Gamecocks can keep improving on offense as they have during their 9-3 season.

