Mike Moustakas to retire with the Kansas City Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Moustakas is going to retire with Kansas City after spending 13 years in the majors and winning the World Series with the Royals in 2015. The Royals announced Moustakas’ retirement. The 36-year-old infielder will sign a one-day contract with his first big league team on May 31, and he will be honored before Kansas City’s home game against Detroit that day. Moustakas hit .247 with 215 homers and 683 RBIs in 1,427 games, also playing for Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time All-Star appeared in his last major league game with the Angels on Sept. 30, 2023.

