Mike Gesicki agrees to 3-year, $25.5 million deal with Bengals, AP source says

Mike Gesicki is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals after agreeing to a three-year contract worth $25.5 million on Saturday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. The new league year starts on Wednesday. Gesicki had a successful first season in Cincinnati. He was third on the team in receptions with 65 for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

