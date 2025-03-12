Mike Battle, an All-American at USC who played with Joe Namath-era New York Jets, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Battle, an All-American defensive back and a member of USC’s 1967 national championship team who later played two seasons for the New York Jets, has died. The school said Tuesday that he died of natural causes on March 6 in Nellysford, Virginia. In 1967, Battle led a USC defense which allowed only 87 points all season. The Trojans were 26-6-1 and won three conference titles during his three-year career. Battle played in the 1967, 1968 and 1969 Rose Bowl games, all won by the Trojans. He was drafted by the Jets and played for them in 1969 and 1970. Battle appeared with teammate Joe Namath in the 1970 biker movie “C.C. and Company,” which co-starred Ann-Margret.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.