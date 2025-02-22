Mikaela Shiffrin places outside top 30 in first run of World Cup giant slalom led by Alice Robinson

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin continued her tentative return to racing in giant slaloms at Sestriere and did not qualify for a second run for the first time since 2012 by placing outside the top 30. Shiffrin finishing 2.50 seconds off the lead set by Alice Robinson. There were more than 30 faster racers ahead of Shiffrin who get a second run in the afternoon. The American star finished 25th Friday in her first GS race since November after suffering a deep puncture wound during a GS crash in Killington, Vermont. Robinson was 0.06 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami. Canada’s Britt Richardson was third fastest.

