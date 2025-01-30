Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 10th in World Cup slalom on her injury comeback as Ljutic wins

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th in a World Cup slalom race on her injury comeback with Croatian racer Zrinka Ljutic winning in style under floodlights at Courchevel. The 21-year-old Ljutic has won three of the past four slaloms. She was 1.26 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Sara Hector and 1.28 clear of Germany’s Lena Duerr. Chasing a record-extending 100th World Cup win the 29-year-old American was fifth after the first run. Shiffrin crashed on Nov. 30 in a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont and was injured when sliding down the mountain. A couple of weeks later the two-time Olympic gold medalist had abdominal surgery.

