Mikaela Shiffrin, fellow ski racers, clear mental hurdles after traumatic injury at their own speed

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — From a physical standpoint, Mikaela Shiffrin’s back to her winning form after a serious crash. From a mental standpoint, there remains work to be done. That’s why she sat out the giant slalom event Thursday at the world championships two days after taking gold in the team combined event. The two-time Olympic champion said she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a fall in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused trauma to her oblique muscles. Experts say there’s no decisive roadmap when it comes to getting over an emotional hurdle and each racer processes a traumatic event at their own pace.

