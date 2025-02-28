Mika Biereth scores third hat trick this month in Monaco win over Reims

MONACO (AP) — Mika Biereth is enjoying life in France.

Biereth scored his third hat trick of the month when Monaco beat Reims 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The London-born Dane joined Monaco from Sturm Graz in the last transfer window and his form in his first eight games has been spectacular.

Friday’s goals were his eighth, ninth and 10th since joining the club and follow hat tricks against Auxerre on Feb. 1 and Nante on Feb. 15.

Biereth opened the scoring against Reims after 34 minutes by stealing in at the back post to side-foot home a cross from Caio Henrique.

He doubled Monaco’s lead five minutes later when he steadied himself in a crowded penalty box and volleyed home.

His third was a simple tap in in the second half after a point-blank save by the Reims goalkeeper.

Monaco rose above Lille and into fourth place in Ligue 1, equal on points with third-placed Nice, which has a game in hand.

Reims remained fourth from bottom, three points above the drop zone. Reims has gone 13 games without a win.

