Miguel Vaughn hits 2-run HR: White Sox beat Red Sox 8-4 to end worst road start in team history

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer, pinch-hitter Edgar Quero added a go-ahead, two-run single and the Chicago White Sox snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox Sunday, ending their worst road start in team history.

Matt Thaiss added two-run shot for Chicago, which lost its first eight road games.

Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox, who had their four-game win streak halted.

After pinch-hitter Brooks Baldwin’s run-scoring safety squeeze sliced it to 4-3 in the seventh, Quero delivered his single up the middle.

Coming off the worst start by a Red Sox pitcher in nearly 63 years when he gave up 12 runs in just 2 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Monday, Tanner Houck allowed Thaiss’ wind-aided two-run homer in the first inning before putting up zero runs over the next five.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) got five outs to earn his first major-league victory.

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly (1-1) didn’t retire a batter and was charged with three runs.

Abreu’s shot into Chicago’s bullpen off Sean Burke made it 3-2 in the first.

The 25-year-old Burke, who grew up an about an hour away in Sutton, Massachusetts, gave up four runs, one earned, over five innings.

Key moment

Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks pitched in his first major league game since June 9, 2023, giving up Vaughn’s two-run homer in the eighth.

Key stat

Houck lowered his ERA from 9.16 after his initial four starts to 7.66.

Up next

RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA) is set to start for the White Sox against Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (2-1, 5.23) on Monday morning with a scheduled 11:10 a.m. first pitch in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game.

