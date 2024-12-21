Miguel leads Maryland to big lead early on way to 87-60 win over Syracuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Selton Miguel scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half when Maryland jumped out to a big lead and the Terrapins went on to beat Syracuse 87-60 on Saturday at the Barclays Center. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 17 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins, who have won seven of their last eight games. Elijah Moore scored 16 points off the bench to lead Syracuse (5-6), who have lost 4 of 5. Donnie Freeman added 15 points. Miguel hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half, as the Terps rolled to a 43-17 lead,

