Miguel Almiron returns to Atlanta United after transfer from Newcastle

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron warms up before the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

Miguel Almirón is returning to Atlanta. Atlanta United said Thursday they have signed the Paraguayan midfielder after completing a transfer from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. Almirón left Atlanta in 2019 to join the Premier League side for a reported $26 million fee, the highest in MLS at the time. His best season with Newcastle came in 2022-23, when he scored 11 goals.

