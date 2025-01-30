Miguel Almiron returns to Atlanta United after transfer from Newcastle

Miguel Almirón is returning to Atlanta. Atlanta United said Thursday they have signed the Paraguayan midfielder after completing a transfer from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. Almirón left Atlanta in 2019 to join the Premier League side for a reported $26 million fee, the highest in MLS at the time. His best season with Newcastle came in 2022-23, when he scored 11 goals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.