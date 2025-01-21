Midfielder Jonathan Bamba moves to MLS’s Chicago Fire from Celta Vigo

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Jonathan Bamba was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from Spanish club Celta Viga and agreed to a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2028. The 28-year-old, a member of Ivory Coast’s team that won last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum. Bamba has played for Saint-Etienne, Paris FC, Sint-Truiden, Angers, Lille and Celta. Chicago is entering its first season under former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

