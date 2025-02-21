Mid-major programs carry the basketball banner in Virginia heading into March

The mid-major programs are leading the way in the Commonwealth of Virginia when it comes to basketball. Virginia and Virginia Tech are typically the flagship programs out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. But they’re battling to finish with a winning record. That has teams like George Mason, VCU, James Madison, Liberty and others to take the lead in the state’s hoops scene. The Rams and Patriots meet Saturday as the top teams in the Atlantic 10. The last time March Madness featured neither the Cavaliers nor Hokies was in 2013.

