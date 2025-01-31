Mickey Moniak defeats the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration on Friday when the outfielder was awarded a raise to $2 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.5 million. Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods made the decision one day after listening to arguments. Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000. Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.