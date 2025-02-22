Michkov, Couturier, and Tippett lead Flyers to 6-3 win over Oilers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier each had a goal and two assists, Owen Tippett scored a pair of goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Saturday.

In the first game back from the 4 Nations break for both teams, Michkov opened the scoring in the first period when he followed up his own missed shot and put the rebound past Stuart Skinner, who made 26 saves.

In the second period, Michkov made two no-look passes that turned into Flyers’ goals. He found Couturier with a cross-ice pass on the door step and later with a pass into the slot for Tippett’s second tally on a 2-on-none breakaway.

Couturier’s goal was the 200th of his career.

Tippett also scored on a breakaway earlier in the second period, for his first goal in a month. Tippett missed the last five games with an upper-body injury.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for Philadelphia.

Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 41st goal of the season for Edmonton. John Klingberg and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers.

Philly’s Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

Takeaways

Oilers: Matt Savoie made his debut for the Oilers and picked up the primary assist on Draisaitl’s goal. It was the second career game for Savoie, who was a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2022.

Flyers: Four Flyers returned from injury in the game and a fifth, Jakob Pelletier, played his first game for Philadelphia after being acquired in a trade with Calgary.

Key moment

In a back-and-forth second period, a neutral zone turnover by Edmonton — a puck bounced over defenseman Brett Kulak’s stick — led to the breakaway that resulted in Tippett’s game-winner.

Key stat

The Flyers held Connor McDavid without a point in the game.

Up Next

The Oilers visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday while the Flyers are off until Tuesday night when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

