Michigan’s Goldin is reunited with parents from Russia, hopes to show them NCAA Tournament run

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan center Vladislav Goldin (50) carries the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin stood alongside his fiance at Detroit Metropolitan Airport as he waited a little longer for a moment he had been looking forward to for five years. Goldin was reunited with his parents, whom he left in Russia to pursue his dreams as a basketball player. His parents watched Goldin wrap up the regular season with the Wolverines before returning home to Russia. The 7-foot-1 center hopes to give them another run to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Fifth-seeded and Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan will play 12th-seeded UC San Diego on Thursday night in Denver.

