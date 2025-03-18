Michigan’s Goldin is reunited with parents from Russia, hopes to show them NCAA Tournament run

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin stood alongside his fiance at Detroit Metropolitan Airport as he waited a little longer for a moment he had been looking forward to for five years. Goldin was reunited with his parents, whom he left in Russia to pursue his dreams as a basketball player. His parents watched Goldin wrap up the regular season with the Wolverines before returning home to Russia. The 7-foot-1 center hopes to give them another run to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Fifth-seeded and Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan will play 12th-seeded UC San Diego on Thursday night in Denver.

