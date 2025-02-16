Michigan State’s Tom Izzo passes Bob Knight for most Big Ten conference wins

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State’s Tom Izzo followed one of the most disappointing losses of his coaching career with a record-setting victory.

The No. 11 Spartans came from behind to beat Illinois 79-65 on Saturday night for Izzo’s 354th career Big Ten victory, breaking former Indiana coach Bob Knight’s record of 353 conference wins.

“What a win,” Izzo said. “You talk about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“We disappointed so many people (Tuesday) when we lost to Indiana at home. It was one of the worst defeats of my career because of the way we played. To pick ourselves off the ground after that loss and win in this environment after falling behind by 16 points (in the first half) was incredible.”

Izzo and Illinois coach Brad Underwood are friends who talk often and respect each other’s programs.

But that didn’t lessen the sting of losing to the Spartans for Underwood. Michigan State outscored the Illini 42-24 in the second half and finished the game with a 15-point run over the final 8 1/2 minutes.

“It stinks,” he said.

Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., whose No. 1 jersey was raised to the rafters at the State Farm Center during a halftime ceremony, went to the Michigan State locker room after the game to congratulate Izzo.

“That was really classy. I told Terrence if he hadn’t played here, I’d have done it a lot sooner,” Izzo said.

Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson made the night extra special for Izzo by scoring 11 points.

Richardson is the son of former Michigan State star Jason Richardson, who was a key member of the Spartans’ 2000 NCAA championship team. Jase is the first son of a former player to play for Izzo.

Izzo tied Knight Feb. 8 when Michigan State rallied in the second half to defeat Oregon 86-74.

The Spartans failed badly in their first attempt to get the milestone victory for their coach, losing 71-67 at home to Indiana and lame duck coach Mike Woodson.

“We had an opportunity (Tuesday) for a special night,” Izzo said. “But the players didn’t play well, and the coaches didn’t coach well. That’s a bad combination against a team that’s desperate for a win.”

Izzo, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan. 30, is now 354-173 in Big Ten play in 30 seasons. He’s 727-300 overall since replacing Jud Heathcote in 1995 after serving as an assistant to Heathcote from 1983-95.

A 2016 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Izzo has a record 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and eight trips to the Final Four on his resume, which also includes 10 Big Ten regular-season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships.

Last season, Izzo became the first Big Ten coach to win 700 games at the same school.

Knight, who died in 2023, was the coach at Indiana from 1971 until 2000, winning three NCAA Tournament championships.

“I’d give up the Big Ten wins record for two more NCAA Tournament championships,” Izzo said.

