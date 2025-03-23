Michigan State seeks next step in March Madness second round vs. N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michigan State players embrace a good challenge and that’s bound to be what the Spartans encounter as they attempt to keep their season going. Seeking to advance past the NCAA Tournament’s second round for the first time since 2009, the Spartans take on N.C. State in Monday’s game. Second-seeded N.C. State (27-6) hasn’t lost an NCAA Tournament game in its home city in 42 years. Seventh-seeded Michigan State (22-9) hasn’t won back-to-back games since January. The Wolfpack are 17-0 at home this season. N.C. State reached the Final Four a year ago, so there are plenty of potential obstacles for the Spartans.

