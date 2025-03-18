Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears thankful to play in March Madness 15 months after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears is one of the most thankful players in the NCAA Tournament. Fears was relegated to watching March Madness last year, recovering from getting shot. Fears had surgery to remove a bullet from his left thigh, cutting short his freshman season after 12 games. He bounced back to become a key player for the second-seeded Spartans, who will play 15th-seeded Bryant on Friday. Back home in Illinois during holiday break of his freshman year, Fears and a 19-year-old woman were shot by a male with a handgun after the man entered a residence and opened fire before fleeing.

