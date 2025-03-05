Michigan State moves final home football game in 2025 against Maryland to Ford Field in Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is shifting its final football game of the 2025 regular season against Maryland from Spartan Stadium to Ford Field. The school announced Wednesday that the Spartans’ home game against the Terrapins on Nov. 29 will be played in Detroit. Michigan State closed the 2023 season at the home of the Detroit Lions with a loss to Penn State in front of nearly 52,000 fans. Athletic director Alan Haller says he heard from many people who raved about their experience at Ford Field in 2023.

