Michigan rolls to 112-64 victory over Western Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Michigan head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Juarez]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislov Goldin and Nimari Burnett scored 17 points apiece and Tre Donaldson and Danny Wolf posted double-doubles to lead Michigan to a 112-64 romp over Western Kentucky, snapping a six-game win streak for the Hilltoppers. Goldin made 7 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and 1 of 2 free throws for the Wolverines (10-3), whose three losses this season have been by a combined five points. Burnett did most of his damage on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Donaldson totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Wolf finished with 12 points and 10 boards for his sixth of the season. Don McHenry sank three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead Western Kentucky (9-4).

