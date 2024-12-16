Michigan RB Donovan Edwards opts out of ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 11 Alabama for NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards told reporters he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. He had 589 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the defending national champion Wolverines this season. Edwards closes his college career with 2,251 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns along with 86 receptions for 797 yards and four scores. Michigan will also be without Mason Graham, Will Johnson and Colston Loveland against the Crimson Tide.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.