Michael Soroka and the Washington Nationals agree to a $9 million contract for the 2025 season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-hander Michael Soroka has agreed to a $9 million contract for the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals. The club is in need of pitching as its rebuild continues and hope the 2019 NL All-Star can show the form he displayed before a pair of significant leg injuries. Thursday’s move represents the first noteworthy addition Washington general manager Mike Rizzo has made this offseason after a second straight 71-91 finish. The 27-year-old Soroka went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 79 2/3 innings across 25 appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season, including nine starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.