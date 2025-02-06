Michael Porter Jr. tunes out trade rumors, turns in 39-point performance in win over Pelicans

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. is keeping his focus on the rim, not the trade rumors. He’s tuned them out, in fact, and turned up his game. On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets sharpshooting forward tied a career high with 39 points in a 144-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. This was after going for 36 points on Monday against New Orleans. Porter has been the subject of speculation ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. He did receive a boost of confidence after Monday’s game when head coach Michael Malone simply said the team team would not trade him.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.