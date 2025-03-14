Micah Parsons starts social media spat after DeMarcus Lawrence says Cowboys can’t win Super Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — Star pass rusher Micah Parsons of the Cowboys and now-former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence traded barbs on social media after Lawrence said he chose Seattle in free agency in part because he was never going to win a Super Bowl with Dallas. Parsons says “this is what rejection and envy looks like,” with a clown emoji. Lawrence responds by saying maybe he would still be in Dallas if Parsons spent “less time tweeting and more time winning.” The Cowboys haven’t reached the Super Bowl since winning the franchise’s fifth title almost 30 years ago. Lawrence signed a three-year deal with Seattle after 11 seasons with the Cowboys.

