Micah Parsons isn’t thinking holdout before big payday for Cowboys’ star pass rusher

Micah Parsons says he doesn’t need to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. The star edge rusher of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t expecting a contract that averages $40 million per season. The fourth-year player out of Penn State would like to have a deal in place before the offseason starts in the spring. Parsons also says he doesn’t intend to hold out. The situation was the same for receiver CeeDee Lamb this past offseason. He stayed away from the team until a new contract was finalized in August.

