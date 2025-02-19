Micah Gray scores 18 and makes 4 3-pointers as No. 24 Oklahoma State women beat Utah 68-64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Micah Gray scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers, Praise Egharevba had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 24 Oklahoma State beat Utah 68-64 on Tuesday night.

Gray closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to get Oklahoma State within 56-50. She added two 3s in the opening three minutes of the fourth to give Oklahoma State its first lead, 59-58, since it was 32-30. Gray added another 3 with 2:16 remaining to end a four-minute scoring drought and give Oklahoma State a 64-62 lead.

Egharevba grabbed her second offensive rebound of a late possession and was fouled while making a shot with 31.8 seconds left. She made the free throw to extend the Cowgirls’ lead to 67-64.

Utah turned it over with 21.1 seconds left.

Anna Gret Asi added 15 points, eight coming at the free-throw line for Oklahoma State (21-5, 11-4 Big 12). The Cowgirls earned an 11th league win, their most since posting a 13-5 mark in 2020-21.

Gianna Kneepkens was the lone double-digit scorer for Utah (20-6, 11-4) with 16 points. The Utes are 13-2 on their home floor, with the other loss coming against Kansas State on Jan. 8.

Oklahoma State stayed close in the first half, despite shooting 37.1% from the field, after grabbing 12 offensive rebounds compared to Utah’s 14 total boards. The Cowgirls finished with a 47-31 edge on the glass.

Oklahoma State returns home to play Colorado on Saturday. Utah plays at Cincinnati on Sunday.

