Miami’s Tyreek Hill had surgery to repair ligament issue in wrist, expected back for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently had surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist but is expected to be available for training camp. Speaking Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, McDaniel clarified that Hill’s wrist wasn’t broken, as his agent had said earlier, but rather had a “ligament issue” that required surgery. Hill played through the entire 2024 season with the injury after hurting his wrist during a joint practice with Washington in August. He finished the season with 959 yards receiving on 81 catches and six touchdowns.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.