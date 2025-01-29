Miami’s Cam Ward wins the Manning Award as top college QB, says it can help him prepare for NFL

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward’s college career got one more accolade Wednesday, when he was announced as the winner of the Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback. And the now-former Miami star, who quite possibly will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft later this spring after leading the top-ranked offense in college football this past season, knows the award can be a springboard to good things at the next level.

