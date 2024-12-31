Miami parts ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry after 2 seasons

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami parted ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry on Tuesday, after the Hurricanes failed to make the College Football Playoff and allowed 42 points in each of their final two games of the season. The Hurricanes had gone 50-0 in games since the start of the 2000 season where they scored at least 38 points and had at least 500 yards. But they went 0-2 in their last two games when putting up those numbers — blowing a 21-0 lead and losing 42-38 at Syracuse to miss a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game, then losing 42-41 to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

