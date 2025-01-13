Miami not sure when new QB Carson Beck can begin throwing. Cristobal defends Cam Ward

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck has been through his first team meeting at Miami, and he’s starting to build relationships with his new teammates. It’s not clear, though, when Miami’s new quarterback will start throwing. Coach Mario Cristobal says there’s a chance that Beck’s surgically repaired right elbow will be healed enough for him to take part in spring practice, but there’s no timetable yet. Beck was hurt while playing for Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game last month. He then transferred to Miami in a massive win for the Hurricanes, who got a great season out of transfer QB Cam Ward in 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.