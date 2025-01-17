Miami Dolphins to play in NFL’s first game in Spain at home of Real Madrid

The Miami Dolphins will play in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain when Madrid hosts a matchup next season at iconic Bernabéu Stadium. The league said Friday that the Dolphins will be the designated “home” team at Real Madrid’s venue. The stadium features a soccer pitch that retracts to make way for a field that can be used for American football. It has a capacity of just over 78,000. The date of the game and Miami’s opponent will be announced this spring.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.