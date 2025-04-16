Meyers, Brown spark the Astros to 2-0 victory over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Meyers had three hits and drove in a run, Hunter Brown threw six shutout innings, to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alverez hit a leadoff homer in the eighth off reliever Kyle Leahy.

Brown (2-1), making his first career appearance against the Cardinals, allowed four hits in pitching his fourth quality start of the season. He struck out four and walked two.

Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save.

Cardinals starter Erick Fedde (1-2) gave up six hits and three walks in six innings while striking out five. It was his third quality start in four outings this season.

Meyers, who entered the game hitless in his previous nine at-bats, gave Houston the lead in the sixth inning.

Jeremy Peña led off with a double to left. With one out, Meyers hit a single to right that landed just in front of a diving Jordan Walker. Peña never hesitated as he rounded third and slid home to beat the throw. Fedde got of out of the inning when he snagged a line drive from Cam Smith that hit his glove and popped up and back in before he threw to first to double up Peña.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Fedde escaped when Jose Altuve flew out to center field to end the fourth inning. In the second inning with the bases full, Fedde escaped on a flyball to right field by Mauricio Dubón.

Brendan Donovan doubled in the fourth inning to extend his major league-best hitting streak to 11 games. He is leading the National League in hitting at .382.

Astros RHP Ronel Blanco (1-1, 6.94) faces off against Cardinals LHP Steven Matz (0-0, 1.93) in the final game of the series on Wednesday.

