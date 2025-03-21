Mexican team Leon is kicked out of the Club World Cup over multi-club ownership

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican team Leon has been kicked out of the Club World Cup after FIFA’s appeals committee upheld a decision that it violated a rule that forbids multi-club ownership. Leon and fellow Mexican club Pachuca both qualified for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. They have the same owner, Grupo Pachuca. Before the decision was announced, Grupo Pachuca argued that the clubs operate independently. It also promised to sell Leon but has not done so. Grupo Pachuca says it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The group says “We will defend what was won on the field.”

