Mets starter Frankie Montas is shut down for at least 6 weeks with a strained back

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Mets right-hander Frankie Montas will be shut down from pitching for six to eight weeks because of a strained back. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday it was a high-grade lat strain and that Montas was heading to New York for an injection. After the shutdown, Montas will need a spring training-like buildup, meaning Montas won’t pitch until May at earliest. He signed a two-year, $34 million free-agent contract in December. The injury creates uncertainty for a starting rotation that went through a makeover during the offseason.

