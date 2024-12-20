Mets sign pitcher Griffin Canning to a 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Griffin Canning has signed a one-year contract with the New York Mets, giving them another option for the back end of their revamped rotation. The right-hander went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA during a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, who traded him to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31. Canning was cut by the Braves weeks later, making him a free agent. Over five major league seasons, the 28-year-old Canning is 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA in 94 starts and five relief appearances — all with the Angels. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 but missed the 2022 season with a back injury.

